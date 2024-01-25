News

Mass. Senate passes bill to repeal sodomy, anti-transgender laws

  • Jan 25, 2024
  • Rob Salerno, Washington Blade

Measures now go to state House of Representatives

MA advocates, educators support bill to protect students' right to learn

  • Jan 25, 2024
  • ACLU of Massachusetts

Advocates, educators, and parents are testified on January 10 in support of a legislative proposal to ensure that Massachusetts libraries can continue to offer diverse and inclusive books and materials.

Pembroke schools won't ban classroom advocacy

  • Jan 25, 2024
  • Bay Windows Staff

On Tuesday, January 16, the Pembroke, MA school board voted not to proceed with a school board proposal that would ban social and political advocacy items, like flags and pins. from public school classrooms.

Arts & Entertainment

Billy Masters 01.25.24

Billy Masters 01.25.24

  • Jan 25, 2024
  • Billy Masters

The awards season got even more cluttered than usual with the 75th Emmy Awards.

C1 announces The Interrobangers

  • Jan 11, 2024
  • C1

Free with Pay-What-You-Want tickets

Billy Masters 01.11.24

Billy Masters 01.11.24

  • Jan 11, 2024
  • Billy Masters

We're a week into the New Year and many of you have asked if I have any resolutions.

Opinion

Twilight Zone of the republic

  • Jan 25, 2024
  • Richard J. Rosendall
"The Advocate Educator" Is an Invaluable Guide to Supporting Trans and Nonbinary Students

"The Advocate Educator" Is an Invaluable Guide to Supporting Trans and Nonbinary Students

  • Jan 25, 2024
  • Dana Rudolph

Book Bans Up 33% Over Last Two School Years

  • Jan 11, 2024
  • Dana Rudolph

2024: a test of character

  • Jan 11, 2024
  • Richard J. Rosendall

A year of awakening to the fascist threat

  • Dec 28, 2023
  • Richard J. Rosendall
Billy Masters 12.28.23

Billy Masters 12.28.23

  • Dec 28, 2023
  • Billy Masters
DignityUSA leader met with Pope Francis

DignityUSA leader met with Pope Francis

  • Dec 28, 2023
  • Rev. Irene Monroe
"Stay Engaged": Making Progress for LGBTQ Families in 2024

"Stay Engaged": Making Progress for LGBTQ Families in 2024

  • Dec 28, 2023
  • Dana Rudolph