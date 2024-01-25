Measures now go to state House of Representatives
Advocates, educators, and parents are testified on January 10 in support of a legislative proposal to ensure that Massachusetts libraries can continue to offer diverse and inclusive books and materials.
On Tuesday, January 16, the Pembroke, MA school board voted not to proceed with a school board proposal that would ban social and political advocacy items, like flags and pins. from public school classrooms.
The awards season got even more cluttered than usual with the 75th Emmy Awards.
Free with Pay-What-You-Want tickets
We're a week into the New Year and many of you have asked if I have any resolutions.